By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 1:07 pm 01/23/2019 01:07pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11981.21 down 18.16

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2421.04 down 10.69

NASDAQ: Composite 6988.08 down 32.27

Standard and Poors 500 2627.37 down 5.53

