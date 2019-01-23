New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11981.21 down 18.16 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2421.04 down 10.69 NASDAQ: Composite 6988.08 down 32.27 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11981.21 down 18.16 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2421.04 down 10.69 NASDAQ: Composite 6988.08 down 32.27 Standard and Poors 500 2627.37 down 5.53 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.