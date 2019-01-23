30 industrials 24463.02 up 58.54 or 0.24 percent 20 transportation 9696.39 down 125.83 or -1.28 percent 15 utilities 712.53 up 4.72 or 0.67 percent 65 stocks 8045.57 down 6.92 or -0.09 percent

