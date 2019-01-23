202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 12:36 pm 01/23/2019 12:36pm
Share

30 industrials 24384.93 down 19.55 or -0.08 percent

20 transportation 9666.28 down 155.94 or -1.59 percent

15 utilities 713.14 up 5.33 or 0.75 percent

65 stocks 8025.36 down 27.13 or -0.34 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500