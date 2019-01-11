202.5
By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 10:36 am 01/11/2019 10:36am
30 industrials 23803.66 down 198.26 or -0.83 percent

20 transportation 9533.23 down 91.47 or -0.95 percent

15 utilities 714.76 down 2.28 or -0.32 percent

65 stocks 7884.63 down 62.16 or -0.78 percent

