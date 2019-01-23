New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11955.41 down 43.96 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2412.70 down 19.03 NASDAQ: Composite 6975.62 down 44.74 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11955.41 down 43.96 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2412.70 down 19.03 NASDAQ: Composite 6975.62 down 44.74 Standard and Poors 500 2620.14 down 12.76