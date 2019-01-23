202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 12:36 pm 01/23/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11955.41 down 43.96

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2412.70 down 19.03

NASDAQ: Composite 6975.62 down 44.74

Standard and Poors 500 2620.14 down 12.76

