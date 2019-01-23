202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 11:36 am 01/23/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 24460.25 up 55.77 or 0.23 percent

20 transportation 9701.96 down 120.26 or -1.22 percent

15 utilities 712.20 up 4.39 or 0.62 percent

65 stocks 8045.62 down 6.87 or -0.09 percent

