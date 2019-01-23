202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 11:36 am 01/23/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11991.04 down 8.33

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2423.70 down 8.04

NASDAQ: Composite 7006.25 down 14.10

Standard and Poors 500 2629.94 down 2.96

