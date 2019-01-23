New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12027.96 up 28.59 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2429.93 down 1.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7045.95 up 25.59 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12027.96 up 28.59 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2429.93 down 1.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7045.95 up 25.59 Standard and Poors 500 2641.57 up 8.67 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.