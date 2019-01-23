202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 10:36 am 01/23/2019 10:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12027.96 up 28.59

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2429.93 down 1.80

NASDAQ: Composite 7045.95 up 25.59

Standard and Poors 500 2641.57 up 8.67

