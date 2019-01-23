202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 10:36 am 01/23/2019 10:36am
Share

30 industrials 24564.68 up 160.20 or 0.66 percent

20 transportation 9769.61 down 52.61 or -0.54 percent

15 utilities 708.25 up 0.44 or 0.06 percent

65 stocks 8072.73 up 20.24 or 0.25 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500