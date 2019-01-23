30 industrials 24674.89 up 270.41 or 1.11 percent 20 transportation 9846.62 up 24.40 or 0.25 percent 15 utilities 709.10 up 1.29 or 0.18 percent 65 stocks 8111.68 up 59.19 or 0.74 percent
