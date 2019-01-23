202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 10:06 am 01/23/2019 10:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12067.93 up 68.56

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2431.81 up 0.08

NASDAQ: Composite 7076.14 up 55.78

Standard and Poors 500 2651.14 up 18.24

