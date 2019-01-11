202.5
By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 10:06 am 01/11/2019 10:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11781.51 down 57.80

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2437.94 down 17.83

NASDAQ: Composite 6948.35 down 37.72

Standard and Poors 500 2582.43 down 14.21

