By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 3:36 pm 01/18/2019 03:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12138.24 up 143.70

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.97 up 13.58

NASDAQ: Composite 7147.73 up 113.04

Standard and Poors 500 2666.50 up 30.54

