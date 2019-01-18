202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 3:07 pm 01/18/2019 03:07pm
Share

30 industrials 24663.95 up 293.85 or 1.21 percent

20 transportation 9980.04 up 223.29 or 2.29 percent

15 utilities 705.02 down 0.45 or -0.06 percent

65 stocks 8130.55 up 102.85 or 1.28 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500