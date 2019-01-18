202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 2:36 pm 01/18/2019 02:36pm
Share

30 industrials 24659.03 up 288.93 or 1.19 percent

20 transportation 9983.51 up 226.76 or 2.32 percent

15 utilities 705.07 down 0.40 or -0.06 percent

65 stocks 8130.44 up 102.74 or 1.28 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500