New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12152.64 up 158.10 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.62 up 13.23 NASDAQ: Composite 7165.18 up 130.48 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12152.64 up 158.10
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.62 up 13.23
NASDAQ: Composite 7165.18 up 130.48
Standard and Poors 500 2670.44 up 34.48
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.