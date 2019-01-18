202
By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 2:06 pm 01/18/2019 02:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12152.64 up 158.10

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.62 up 13.23

NASDAQ: Composite 7165.18 up 130.48

Standard and Poors 500 2670.44 up 34.48

