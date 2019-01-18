202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 2:06 pm 01/18/2019 02:06pm
Share

30 industrials 24697.26 up 327.16 or 1.34 percent

20 transportation 9991.58 up 234.83 or 2.41 percent

15 utilities 705.09 down 0.38 or -0.05 percent

65 stocks 8139.49 up 111.79 or 1.39 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500