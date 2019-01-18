New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12139.60 up 145.06 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.12 up 13.73 NASDAQ: Composite 7165.07 up 130.38 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12139.60 up 145.06 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.12 up 13.73 NASDAQ: Composite 7165.07 up 130.38 Standard and Poors 500 2668.66 up 32.70 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.