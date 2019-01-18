202
By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 1:36 pm 01/18/2019 01:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12139.60 up 145.06

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.12 up 13.73

NASDAQ: Composite 7165.07 up 130.38

Standard and Poors 500 2668.66 up 32.70

