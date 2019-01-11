30 industrials 23849.51 down 152.41 or -0.63 percent 20 transportation 9564.30 down 60.40 or -0.63 percent 15 utilities 713.73 down 3.31 or -0.46 percent 65 stocks 7898.55 down 48.24 or -0.61 percent

