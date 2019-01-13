NVCC president taking new job in North Carolina

Northern Virginia Community College is looking for a new president after Scott Ralls was named to lead Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina. Ralls, who had led the region’s largest college since 2015, will…

Northern Virginia Community College is looking for a new president after Scott Ralls was named to lead Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina.

Ralls, who had led the region’s largest college since 2015, will begin his new position on April 12. The Wake Tech Board of Trustees approved his appointment as the system’s fourth president in December.

NVCC has not said when it expects to fill the position.

Ralls, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate who got his master’s and doctorate at University of Maryland, formerly served as head of North Carolina Community Colleges from 2008 to 2015. Prior to that, he served as president of Craven Community College in the eastern part of the state.

He told Diverse: Issues in Higher Education that he was not planning on leaving NVCC.

“I was by no means looking to leave NOVA. It’s a very unique place because of its student population, the diversity of the student population,” he told the website. “It’s full of…