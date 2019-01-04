Novavax kicks off 2019 with positive flu vaccine trial results

Novavax Inc. is starting 2019 on a high note, reporting positive phase 2 results for its flu vaccine candidate Thursday in what is expected to be a critical year for the Gaithersburg biotech. The clinical…

Novavax Inc. is starting 2019 on a high note, reporting positive phase 2 results for its flu vaccine candidate Thursday in what is expected to be a critical year for the Gaithersburg biotech.

The clinical trial for NanoFlu, which compared elderly adults’ immune responses to two flu vaccines on the market, found that its formulations were well-tolerated — and 50 percent more effective than market leader Fluzone High-Dose.

The results sent Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares up more than 6 percent Thursday and Friday. The stock was trading at about $2.15 Friday afternoon.

Novavax will meet with the FDA in the second quarter to discuss the phase 2 NanoFlu results and its phase 3 trial design. The agency has already said the pathway to accelerated approval is a possibility. The phase 3 NanoFlu trial could, in that scenario, begin in the third quarter of 2019, and results could come by the first quarter of 2020, said Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax.

