No signature, no veto. Bowser warns short-term rental restriction bill may be unconstitutional.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has returned the D.C. Council’s short-term rental restriction bill unsigned and without a veto, seemingly allowing it to become law while warning the legislation may be unconstitutional. In her letter to…

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has returned the D.C. Council’s short-term rental restriction bill unsigned and without a veto, seemingly allowing it to become law while warning the legislation may be unconstitutional.

In her letter to the council, dated Jan. 15, Bowser said the Office of the Attorney General “has advised that the legislation is unlikely to survive a potential legal challenge and therefore is legally insufficient.” She specifically cites a similar bill enacted by New York City that was found by a court to violate Fourth Amendment “because its mandatory reporting requirements amounted to an unconstitutional seizure of booking services’ data.”

Bowser also expressed general concerns about the measure’s effect on D.C.’s economy and that the financial standing of its residents. Without her signature or veto, the bill will be transmitted to Congress for a mandatory 30-day review before becoming law.

“While I understand that some community members have concerns about…