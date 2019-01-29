New MoCo website promises to make developers’ lives easier

Montgomery County’s reputation for business friendliness isn’t exactly stellar. But the county is trying to change that, step by step, most recently with the launch of a new Department of Permitting Services website that officials say…

Montgomery County’s reputation for business friendliness isn’t exactly stellar. But the county is trying to change that, step by step, most recently with the launch of a new Department of Permitting Services website that officials say will make the lives of developers and property owners much easier.

The new website is the culmination of a year-long effort to help the development community save time and reduce paper consumption, said Diane Schwartz Jones, director of Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services. The cost of the project was not immediately available.

The new site replaces a text heavy website with a more user friendly homepage. Various search tools direct developers to modules for everything from the status of permits to inspection requests. It also allows developers to book free commercial design consultant meetings with county officials before embarking on a project.

“We are trying to put the information right in front of everybody to make it easy for them,”…