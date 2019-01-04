202.5
Neustar closes on acquisition of Oregon fraud prevention company

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 4, 2019 12:01 pm 01/04/2019 12:01pm
Neustar Inc., a Sterling information services company, has closed on its acquisition of Oregon-based call authentication and fraud solutions provider TrustID.

The acquisition, announced in November, is part the company’s effort to grow its portfolio and customer base and return to $1 billion in revenue after shedding a $500 million annual telecommunications contract.

It has about $700 million in revenue now, and “tuck-in acquisitions” are part of new Neustar CEO Charles Gottdiener’s plan to rebuild the company.

Terms were not disclosed.

TrustID works with financial institutions and other companies to authenticate callers, protect account access and prevent fraud or comply with regulations. Neustar will incorporate TrustID’s inbound call solutions to its outbound call products and solutions and absorb the company’s approximately 20 employees who work out of Portland, Oregon, into its risk solutions team.

