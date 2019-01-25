202
National Conference Center providing free meals to furloughed feds, while Metro may offer free rides

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2019 7:57 am 01/25/2019 07:57am
The National Conference Center in Leesburg is feeding furloughed feds and their families for free.

The center, which often caters to government-related events and is on the GSA schedule, began serving one meal a day to Loudoun County’s furloughed federal employees Jan. 15. A week later, it extended the offer to all 350,000 D.C.-area federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown, now in its 34th day.

As of Thursday, 550 employees and their family members had taken advantage. As of Friday, the longest shutdown in history has cost 800,000 federal employees two paychecks.

The NCC, the fifth largest hotel in Greater Washington, is issuing one dining ticket per weekday to furloughed employees who show their federal ID at the front desk. All meals — an “all-you-care-to-eat” buffet — are served in the dining room, which opens at 7 a.m.

“We are happy to join other relief efforts across the region to assist federal workers and their families, who have now missed…

