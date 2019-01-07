MRP has a partner on massive Bryant Street project

MRP Realty has landed a partner for its long-planned 13-acre Bryant Street project near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station in Northeast D.C. FRP Development Corp. Inc. and MRP have formed a joint venture to…

MRP Realty has landed a partner for its long-planned 13-acre Bryant Street project near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station in Northeast D.C.

FRP Development Corp. Inc. and MRP have formed a joint venture to develop the first phase of Bryant Street, which will include three multifamily buildings totaling 490 units, a nine-screen Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and more than 40,000 additional square feet of retail.

The initial work will also bring a new plaza, street grid, dog park, outdoor seating and a market building to the Edgewood site, in addition to upgrades to the Metropolitan Branch Trail adjacent to the project. The project is a remake of the former Rhode Island Center strip mall bounded by Fourth Street NE to the west, Rhode Island Avenue to the south, the Metrorail tracks and the Metropolitan Branch Trail to the east and the Edgewood Terrace apartments to the north.

FRP and MRP have worked together before, on Dock 79 and The Maren, both on the Anacostia waterfront near Nationals…