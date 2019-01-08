Most expensive homes for sale around Deep Creek as ski season kicks off

The Baltimore area hasn’t seen a single snowflake so far in 2019, but nearly 200 miles west of the city the slopes at Wisp Resort are snow covered and open. As ski and snowboard season…

As ski and snowboard season starts to ramp up in Maryland, buyers looking for a weekend getaway might be interested in exploring some of the most elaborate offerings the vacation town has to offer.

Click through the gallery at the top of the page to see the 10 most expensive homes for sale around Deep Creek Lake.

The properties range in listing price from $1.1 million to $2.7 million, and were ranked by Realtor.com as of Jan. 4. They are located in either Swanton or McHenry, Maryland, and are primarily clustered around Wisp Resort although a few are situated on the southern end of the lake.

The most expensive property, a seven-bedroom home at 43 Acorn Lane in Swanton, is over 10,000 square feet and located right on the water. It has a dock with two boat slips, granite heated floors, 25-foot ceilings, a two-story fireplace and…