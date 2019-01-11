MoCo’s new county exec plans aggressive business recruitment efforts

When Marc Elrich served as an at-large member of the Montgomery County Council, he criticized the county for failing to proactively recruit businesses from outside the state. “They didn’t go to trade shows,” said Elrich,…

“They didn’t go to trade shows,” said Elrich, a Democrat who was elected county executive in November and replaced Ike Leggett who stepped down after 12 years. “They never made an effort to bring business in from other places.”

Elrich is taking steps to change that in the new year.

At a media roundtable Thursday in the County Executive Office Building in Rockville, Elrich said he is urging county officials to become much bolder when it comes to seeking out economic development opportunities outside of Montgomery. It’s an aggressive effort to offset the county’s “shockingly slow” growth and less than pristine reputation among the business community, locally and not.

It’s a chance for Elrich to prove to businesses that he’s in their corner and dispel any notion that he is anti-development and anti-business.

But…