MoCo headed to South by Southwest for the first time

Economic development officials from D.C, Arlington and Alexandria have been promoting their jurisdictions at the annual South by Southwest conference for years.

Now Montgomery County is, too, headed to Austin, Texas.

David Petr, president and CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp., said Wednesday that he and his director of business recruitment Spiros Balntas are flying to Austin for the conference March 8-17 to sell prospective clients on the benefits of locating in the county.

Petr said the EDC will meet with representatives of 25 companies from the likes of the medical technology, life sciences and coding businesses. He declined to provide names.

The trip is part of ongoing efforts by Montgomery County officials to proactively recruit companies from outside of the region. In the past, Montgomery County’s economic development strategy has been more about retention and expansion.

