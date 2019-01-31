202
Mike Petters leads the largest military shipbuilder in the United States. His top national security issue? It’s not what you might think.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2019 3:02 pm 01/31/2019 03:02pm
Editor’s note: This article is the latest in a series of pieces being written by the founders of Passions in America that will offer insights and stories about the importance of passion as told by some of the nation’s most successful people in business, entertainment, sports and service. You can read their debut piece here, along with subsequent pieces featuring Colin Powell and Ted Leonsis.

* * *

“I don’t just believe early childhood education in America is a national security issue. I believe it is THE national security issue.”

— Mike Petters, Huntington Ingalls president and CEO

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mike Petters wants to explain why this matters so much. He points out the Huntington Ingalls’ conference room window.

“Look,” he says. “There’s the Enterprise.”

Outside, in full view, is the legend itself: the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier ever built and the longest naval vessel ever made. This ship was the inspiration for Star Trek’s Starship…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

