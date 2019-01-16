202
Metro launches surplus property sale, including Columbia Heights dog park

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 16, 2019 7:34 am 01/16/2019 07:34am
Metro is cutting its portfolio of surplus property, announcing a fire sale of sorts of eight lots spanning D.C, Maryland and Virginia that the transit system deems “ideal for development.”

The properties, ranging from less than a quarter acre up to nearly 40 acres, will be sold “to save money by reducing maintenance expenses on property Metro no longer needs, while generating additional revenue for capital and operating expenses,” per the announcement.

“Our riders want affordable, cost-effective public transit and to do that we need to find new sources of revenue and efficiencies,” Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a release.

NAI Michael is brokering the sales.

The release makes specific mention of a 7,000-square-foot lot in Columbia Heights, “close to popular restaurants and retailers that is prime for development.” It also is home to the Columbia Heights Dog Park, for now, and neighbors are…

