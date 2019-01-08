Metro eyes collaboration on West Falls Church Metro redevelopment

Metro may soon seek developers to remake a 24-acre site by its West Falls Church rail station that could potentially be combined, or at least coordinated, with two adjacent projects in the works by the…

Metro may soon seek developers to remake a 24-acre site by its West Falls Church rail station that could potentially be combined, or at least coordinated, with two adjacent projects in the works by the city of Falls Church and Virginia Tech.

Staff at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority are slated to seek approval Thursday from the board’s finance and budget committee to issue a joint solicitation to developers. The goal would be to replace, on a one-for-one basis, the current parking at the West Falls Church station, with room left over to develop as many as 700 residential units, 150,000 square feet of office and 50,000 square feet of retail.

WMATA wants to issue that solicitation to two groups of potential developers. The first is a team the city of Falls Church picked in November to develop an adjacent, 10.3-acre site with mixed uses. The second is one of two development teams, including the one picked for the city’s land, that submitted unsolicited bids to Virginia…