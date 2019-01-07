Merriweather Post Pavilion to add suites, mysterious ‘rooftop seating’

Merriweather Post Pavilion is adding 30 suites in time for the summer concert season, the next phase of a $50 million, five-year renovation to the storied Columbia venue. The new premium seats are part of…

Merriweather Post Pavilion is adding 30 suites in time for the summer concert season, the next phase of a $50 million, five-year renovation to the storied Columbia venue.

The new premium seats are part of a $1.5 million permit filed by general contractor Costello Construction, which also shows the funds will be used for something described as “rooftop seating.”

Brad Canfield, vice president of operations at the venue, said he can’t talk about the rooftop seating just yet. The venue’s operator, D.C.’s I.M.P. Inc., has a big announcement coming within the next two months, he said. When asked what other improvements and additions will come with the next phase of construction, Canfield said, “We are doing something nobody has ever done before.”

I.M.P was similarly quiet about the addition of suites to the venue, which had previously offered only pavilion, lawn or VIP seating. Canfield said they began marketing the new suites last year and so far have been “selling very well,” primarily to…