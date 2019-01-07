Meridian’s Boro District in Tysons just got a lot bigger

The Meridian Group has acquired the NADA headquarters building and an adjacent development site, adding to its growing Boro District near the Greensboro Metro station in Tysons. The privately held developer paid the National Automobile…

The privately held developer paid the National Automobile Dealers Association $33.7 million in late December for 8400 Westpark Drive, a 10-story office building with NADA’s logo prominently featured on its facade, according to Fairfax County land records. The association moved out in October for new space at 8484 Westpark Drive.

The NADA building sits across Westpark Drive from The Boro, a mixed-use project slated to open later this year.

Representatives for Meridian declined to comment.

The 195,879-square-foot high-rise was developed in 1975, per Fairfax County. Along with the adjacent 72,716-square-foot development parcel included in the deal, the property is assessed at a combined $16.4 million.

It’s unclear whether Meridian plans to continue to operate the property as an office building, redevelop the site,…