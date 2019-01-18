Meet our 2019 Family-Owned Business Award honorees

While many of us can’t imagine spending an entire work day with our siblings, parents or cousins, there are hundreds of businesses in Greater Washington that require exactly that. Family-owned businesses make a significant impact…

While many of us can’t imagine spending an entire work day with our siblings, parents or cousins, there are hundreds of businesses in Greater Washington that require exactly that.

Family-owned businesses make a significant impact on the local business community, from restaurants to government contractors to funeral homes and more. Each year, we honor a few of those businesses who stand out among the crowd with our Family-Owned Business Awards.

How did these 14 Greater Washington companies make our honoree list? Honorees were selected by a panel of judges including Washington Business Journal staff and editors from a pool of nominations submitted by readers late last year.

All honorees have to meet certain criteria including being majority-owned by a family, having multiple generations involved in the business and being located in our Greater Washington coverage area. Nominations were judged based on the businesses’ longevity, ability to adapt to changes over the years, level of family…