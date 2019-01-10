202.5
Medical offices could replace retail at this Chevy Chase center

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 10, 2019 11:48 am 01/10/2019 11:48am
Chevy Chase Pavilion could soon take on a new image.

New York City-based Clarion Partners, owner of the mixed-use center at 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW, is considering converting existing retail to medical office space, according to a Dec. 24 zoning determination letter issued by a D.C. zoning official.

That’s because a portion of the nearly 900,000-square-foot development’s retail has been underperforming for years, with frequent tenant turnover, according to the letter from Zoning Administrator Matthew LeGrant to the owner’s attorney, Cynthia Giordano of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP.

Clarion was not available for comment.

Clarion is proposing a medical office facility of 40,000 to 100,000 square feet in place of a portion of the existing retail space, while the project would “continue to feature a substantial retail component and retail street frontages,” the letter reads. The owner has specifically cited, as possible components, exam and treatment rooms, urgent, diagnostic…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

