Md. to offer free transit for federal employees reporting to work during shutdown (WMATA not included)

Maryland will offer free rides on state-run public transit services to federal employees working without pay, as the longest federal shutdown on record continues without a clear end in sight.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the initiative Thursday during a visit to BWI/Marshall Airport, where he also highlighted other efforts the state is taking to support federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown, now in its 34th day.

The free rides will begin Friday morning and extend to MARC, commuter bus and BaltimoreLink services, such as CityLink, LocalLink, Express BusLink, Light RailLink and Metro SubwayLink. Federal employees can board for free by showing their government ID.

Hogan said he’s reached out to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which runs metro services in the Washington, D.C. area, to request they offer free rides, as well.

Before speaking with reporters, the governor toured the airport and shook hands with air marshals and Transportation Security…