Matchbox coming to Bethesda Row

D.C.-based restaurant chain Matchbox will open in Bethesda Row this summer.

The chain said Wednesday it is moving into a 3,000-square-foot space in the Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) development that was formerly home to American Tap Room, a Thompson Hospitality Corp. concept.

Reston-based Thompson acquired a stake in Matchbox Food Group in July, creating a joint venture that shares the ownership and operation of new Matchbox locations. As a result of the deal, Thompson assumed operation of all the Matchbox restaurants and planned to invest $11 million to new and existing locations.

Matchbox said it plans to open at least three locations in 2019, including the Bethesda spot. Matchbox has already lined up a new location in downtown Silver Spring, where it is replacing the shuttered Hen Quarter — another Thompson concept — at 919 Ellsworth Drive.

Matchbox said the Bethesda location at 7278 Woodmont Ave. marks a shift to “smaller, neighborhood-focused” restaurants.…