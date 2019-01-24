202
Maryland offshore wind developers look to partner with local businesses

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2019 2:41 pm 01/24/2019 02:41pm
The developers of Maryland’s two offshore wind projects have put out a call to local companies: “We want you.”

U.S. Wind and Orsted are working to develop a supply chain of companies that will construct, operate and maintain the nearly 50 offshore wind turbines set to be built off the coast of Ocean City. The developers are looking for small and large companies specializing in an array of services, from metal fabrication to support vessels and underwater cable installation.

And with a charge from Maryland’s Public Service Commission, to spend, invest and hire locally, the developers are particularly interested in working with companies based in the state or looking to open facilities here.

Representatives from each of the development firms spoke to potential supply partners at an event in Tradepoint Atlantic on Wednesday in an effort to make connections and build a supply chain — one of the next major steps required to bring the projects to life.

