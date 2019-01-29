Maryland lawmakers want state to provide unemployment benefits to unpaid federal workers

Maryland lawmakers are trying to find ways to help federal workers who work without pay should there be another federal government shutdown. During the recent 35-day shutdown the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation…

Maryland lawmakers are trying to find ways to help federal workers who work without pay should there be another federal government shutdown.

During the recent 35-day shutdown the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation provided unemployment benefits to furloughed workers by waiving the eligibility requirements. However, the state did not provide unemployment benefits to so-called “essential” employees who worked without pay.

As a result, some lawmakers are proposing bills that would ensure essential federal employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits in the future. The topic was part of a broad hearing Tuesday conducted by the General Assembly’s Federal Relations Committee focusing on the effects of the government shutdown.

To receive unemployment benefits, a recipient must be “able and available” for work, said Dayne Freeman, assistant secretary for the Division of Unemployment Insurance. Essential federal employees could not meet the requirement.

States could…