Maryland health care provider expands in Prince George’s

Local health care provider CCI Health & Wellness Services is expanding to meet the growing demands of its patients. The Silver Spring-based nonprofit, which has 15 offices in Maryland, is moving into a new 13,000-square-foot…

Local health care provider CCI Health & Wellness Services is expanding to meet the growing demands of its patients.

The Silver Spring-based nonprofit, which has 15 offices in Maryland, is moving into a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Greenbelt for its Women, Infants and Children — or WIC — programs, and medical services. The practice will occupy an entire floor of the property at 7474 Greenway Center Drive, where WIC services have already opened and construction is starting on the medical space, according to CCI.

Mike Norris and Ben Heller of Rockville-based tenant representation firm HealthyTenant represented CCI in the expansion, part of a nearly 10-year relationship with the organization. HealthyTenant, which works with medical practices throughout the region, manages all leases for CCI, which is constantly on the lookout for new space.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, CCI has a designated service area encompassing Montgomery and northern Prince George’s counties,…