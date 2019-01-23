Marriott’s longtime HQ sold to retirement community developer

Marriott International Inc.’s soon-to-be-former North Bethesda global headquarters will be redeveloped into a massive senior community by Erickson Living, the Catonsville, Maryland-based company announced Wednesday. Few details were immediately available. Erickson, which is growing its…

Few details were immediately available. Erickson, which is growing its presence in Greater Washington, acquired the 775,000-square-foot building at 10400 Fernwood Road in December. It declined to release the sale price — a special warranty deed recorded with the state between Erickson and Marbeth Partnership puts the deal at $104.6 million — and the release does not say how many units will be housed in the continuing care retirement community, or whether this will be an adaptive reuse, or an entirely new building.

Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) is moving from Rock Spring to downtown Bethesda in 2022. Its new 30-story headquarters is under construction, as is an adjoining flagship Marriott hotel.

Its existing home, which it is presumably leasing back from Erickson for now,…