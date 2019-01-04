Marriott discloses new information on data hack

Marriott International Inc. said Friday the number of guest records compromised in a data hack revealed late last year is fewer than initial estimates. The Bethesda-based hospitality giant also said the number of credit card…

Marriott International Inc. said Friday the number of guest records compromised in a data hack revealed late last year is fewer than initial estimates.

The Bethesda-based hospitality giant also said the number of credit card and passport numbers involved in the hack of its Starwood reservation system is “a relatively small percentage” of the compromised guest information.

Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) has identified 383 million records as the upper limit of impacted guest records because of a high amount of duplicate or multiple records for the same guest. The company said it believes “with a fair degree of certainty” the number to be lower than 383 million “because of the nature of the data in the database.”

The company initially believed as many as 500 million guest records were impacted when what it called an “unauthorized party” copied and encrypted information from its Starwood database on or before Sept. 10 and took steps to remove it.

