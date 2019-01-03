202.5
Manassas flooring company acquired for $43 million

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 3, 2019 2:40 pm 01/03/2019 02:40pm
Manassas-based T.A.C. Ceramic Tile Co. was acquired by interior design Select Interior Concepts Inc. for about $43 million in cash.

T.A.C., founded in 1985, specializes in designing and installing interior flooring, including tile, hardwood and carpet. The company brings in about $70 million in annual sales, with clients in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. It has two design centers and warehouses located in Manassas and Elkridge, Maryland. T.A.C. has 220 full-time employees.

Anahiem, California-based Select Interior will simultaneously expand its residential design services and Mid-Atlantic footprint, with a total of 31 locations — including 21 design centers across the United States.

Select Interior, founded in 2015, completed a string of acquisitions in 2018 that included Austin, Texas-based Summit Stoneworks LLC, Las Vegas-based Tuscany Collection and Phoenix-based Greencraft Interiors.

The owners of T.A.C. will have the opportunity to earn future additional payments…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

