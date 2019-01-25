Major changes at the top for Capitol Crossing developer Property Group Partners

There’s a change near the top of Property Group Partners, the New York-based developer behind Capitol Crossing and Station Place. Robert Braunohler, PGP regional vice president, is retiring while Sean Cahill has been promoted to…

Robert Braunohler, PGP regional vice president, is retiring while Sean Cahill has been promoted to president of development, PGP announced. Braunohler is apparently leaving to become a development consultant.

“Bob has been an invaluable part of the PGP team and a critical contributor to our success over the past 18 years, bringing expertise and attention to detail to every project he takes on,” Jeffrey Sussman, president of Property Group Partners, said in a release. “Thanks to Bob’s foresight and dedication regarding Capitol Crossing, we are delivering 2.2 million square feet of new mixed-use space across five new buildings built over an active highway, a project many people thought was impossible.”

Cahill, who joined PGP — then Louis Dreyfus Property Group — in 2003, will lead all development and property acquisitions for the company…