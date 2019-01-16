Loudoun investing $12M into new online land management system

202
By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 16, 2019 11:43 am 01/16/2019 11:43am
Add Loudoun to the list of local jurisdictions making the switch to a paperless development review process.

Loudoun County is investing $12 million into a digital land management software system that will replace an antiquated paper-based system, with expectations of rolling it out by the first quarter of 2021.

Loudoun is one of several counties implementing electronic plan review systems, including Arlington County and Fairfax County, which is transitioning to an online system developed by Arizona-based Avolve.

The projects will ease the entitlement process for developers around Greater Washington.

Loudoun last year selected Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) to replace the county’s 20-year-old handmade Land Management Information System, known as LMIS, and the county’s Electronic Plan Review system.

Tyler is working with county staff on implementation of the software and customization of modules that developers and county employees will use on a regular basis,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

