Looks like Dan Snyder’s new stadium won’t include a moat

Washington NFL team president Bruce Allen says the team has scrapped its initial plan for a new stadium that included a moat.

According to The Washington Post, Allen said the initial plans were jettisoned “a few years ago.” Allen, who is leading the stadium efforts with team owner Dan Snyder (the proud owner of a new $100 million superyacht), also said it’s “feasible” to get a new stadium completed by the time the team’s lease on its current home, FedEx Field in Landover, expires in 2027.

Allen made his rare public comments Tuesday at a practice for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

News came out last month that Snyder was pursuing a provision for a new stadium at the RFK Stadium campus in a congressional spending bill. Allen told the Post on Tuesday he couldn’t discuss the possibility of a new stadium at RFK until a lease is worked out between the District and the federal government.

