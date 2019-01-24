Longtime federal contracting exec tapped by Applied Insight to be CEO

John Hynes, a longtime federal contracting executive who held top posts with TASC Inc. and Engility Holdings Inc., is the new CEO of Applied Insight LLC. The Ashburn government IT services company revealed the hire…

The Ashburn government IT services company revealed the hire this week as another key step in its pursuit of building a mid-market government contractor operating at a challenging nexus: complex technologies such as cloud computing and analytics converging for customers with sensitive and at times dangerous national security missions.

Applied Insight was launched last year when The Acacia Group, a Tysons-based investment firm led by Managing Partner Gavin Long, acquired government IT services company Intelligent Decisions and split it into two standalone companies, Applied Insight (a services business) and ID Technologies LLC (a products company).

Long has led AI as its chief executive but will now move into the chairman role. Hynes, meanwhile, will join AI’s board and focus on integrating the company’s various components (which…