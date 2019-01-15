Linda Rabbitt steps down as Rand Construction’s CEO after nearly 30 years

Linda Rabbitt, a pioneer in construction and a mentor to countless women in commercial real estate, has stepped down as chief executive of Rand Construction, passing the reins of the Alexandria company to former First…

Linda Rabbitt, a pioneer in construction and a mentor to countless women in commercial real estate, has stepped down as chief executive of Rand Construction, passing the reins of the Alexandria company to former First Potomac Realty Trust CEO Bob Milkovich.

The transition comes nearly three decades after Rabbitt founded the general contractor and more than four years after the company’s president, Jon Couch, died in a plane crash in southern Virginia. Rabbitt, 70, had been grooming Couch for the top spot.

“It’s been four years, and our board of directors have taken this very seriously, and have thought about this very deeply, and have come up with this succession plan,” Rabbitt told me in an interview. “We are all about execution, so we don’t just have plans around here. We actually execute, and so we are executing our really deeply thought-out plan.”

Rabbitt recruited Milkovich, who helped orchestrate First Potomac’s $1.4 billion sale to Government Properties Income Trust in 2017,…