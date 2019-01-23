LGS leans toward cybersecurity hub in Texas, pending incentives

LGS Innovations LLC, a Herndon technology company, is considering opening a cybersecurity operations hub in San Antonio, Texas, pending economic development incentives. LGS Innovations, which develops communications products and does research and development for government…

LGS Innovations, which develops communications products and does research and development for government agencies, plans to expand its current local office into a regional hub for its cybersecurity programs, which include acquisition services, network operations, software development and training. The company expects to hire about 46 employees in the coming years to work at the new local office.

LGS Innovations plans to move into Port San Antonio’s Project Tech building, which is the first building of a planned campus for cybersecurity companies. It also considered sites in Maryland, Virginia and Georgia, according to the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation, which brokered the deal in conjunction with the city and Port San Antonio.

The San Antonio City Council is expected to vote next week on an incentive package…